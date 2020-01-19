Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size, Trends, Global Insights to 2027 – EBOS , IntegraMed America, Nueterra Capital, Aspen Healthcare ,Medical Facilities , TH Medical, AmSurg, United Surgical Partners, HealthCare Appraisers, Surgery Partners

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) or outpatient surgery centers are substitutes of the hospital-based outpatient procedures, which offer health care facilities. These centers are cost-effective and offer quality care & positive patient outcome. ASCs have converted the outpatient experience for millions of patients by providing them with more appropriate alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures

The ambulatory surgical centres market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the ambulatory surgical centres market.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ambulatory surgical centres market based on type, specialty, and surgery. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ambulatory surgical centres market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ambulatory surgical centres market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to hold the maximum share of ambulatory surgical centres market, owing to the high per capita income, technological developments, increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of early diagnosis such as early recovery from the disease and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to technological advancements, healthcare services at affordable cost and rising healthcare spending.

The Report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

