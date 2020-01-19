Banana Powder Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The Banana Powder Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Banana Powder market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Banana powder is produced from processing raw banana through various processes such as freeze dried, spray dried, and sun dried. Banana powder offers various health benefits, such as it helps to balances blood-sugar levels and weight-loss. These benefits of banana powder are attracting health-conscious consumers towards the banana powder enrich products. Banana powder is used in various applications such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed, among others to enhance the nutrition value of the products.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Banana Powder market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

1. Aarkay Food Products Ltd

2. Dr Food and Banatone Industries

3. Mevive International Food Ingredients

4. National Food ‘n’ Spices

5. Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

6. PENTA PURE FOODS

7. Saipro Biotech Private Limited.

8. Santosh Food Products

9. Taj Agro International

10. Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.

The global banana powder market is segmented on the basis of process, source, application and distribution channel. On the basis of process, the banana powder market is segmented into freeze dried, spray dried, sun dried, and others. The banana powder market on the basis of the source is classified into organic and conventional. Based on application the market is bifurcated into, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others. Similarly, on the basis of distribution channel the banana powder market is bifurcated into direct sales and indirect sales.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Banana Powder Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Banana Powder market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Banana Powder Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

