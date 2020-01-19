Delivery Takeaway Food Sales Market Outlook 2027 – Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors

The Delivery Takeaway Food Sales Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Delivery Takeaway Food Sales market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The number of takeaway delivery services is rising in developed and developing countries such as the UK and US. This rapid growth is mainly due to the widespread access to the internet, prevalent smartphone ownership, increased urbanization, and a surge in the number of takeaway food options. Smartphone apps are making it easier to order food at any time. Therefore, the rise of digital technology is reshaping the delivery takeaway food sales market. Customers are more inclined to shop online through various websites and apps. People are moving towards ordering online at a higher frequency. Consumers are not willing to wait at restaurants for dines. The consumers find it easy to order online and pay an extra sum of money. Rising consumer convenience need will effectively drive the delivery takeaway food sales market.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Delivery Takeaway Food Sales market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. Domino’s Pizza

2. Food Panda

3. Grubhub

4. Just Eat

5. OLO

6. Pizza Hut

7. Snapfinger(Tilfinger)

8. Swiggy

9. Takeaway.com

10. Zomato

The global delivery takeaway food sales market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the delivery takeaway food sales market is segmented into veg food product and non-veg food product. The delivery takeaway food sales market on the basis of distribution channel is classified into fast food chains restaurants, online channel, and independent restaurants

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Delivery Takeaway Food Sales industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Delivery Takeaway Food Sales Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Delivery Takeaway Food Sales market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Delivery Takeaway Food Sales Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

