

High-visibility clothing, a sub-segment of protective clothing in the personal protective equipment (PPE) industry, is worn to alert vehicle operators and drivers of the presence of the worker in low-light or poor-visibility environment. High-visibility clothing is compulsory when the workers are working around moving vehicles like cars, trucks, or other machinery like forklifts or backhoes. The human eye responds best to bright and fluorescent colors. So, fluorescent colors are used in these products to enhance the visibility of workers.

With stringent government regulations in place, this market is likely to have a positive outlook in the coming years. For instance, OSHA strives to ensure that the workplaces in the US are free from recognized hazards that can cause serious physical harm. Owing to several recent accidents and reports of unsafe working conditions, many government bodies dictate strict norms and regulations on working conditions, employee safety, and use ofpersonal protective equipment(PPE). Moreover, these organizations also conduct safety inspections at facilities to ensure safety at the workplace. This has led manufacturers to meet certain standards onprotective clothingto ensure the safety of employees in hazardous working conditions.

One of the recent trends gaining significant traction in the market is the growing emphasis on green materials and processes in the manufacturing ofhigh-visibility clothing. Increasing environmental awareness across businesses is encouraging consumers to reduce their carbon footprint. This has resulted in many vendors using eco-friendly materials and processes in manufacturinghigh-visibility clothing. Moreover, the majority of vendors to reduce the production costs of several types of PPE by decreasing the consumption of water and non-productive electricity. Also, vendors are exploring options to reduce wastage and minimize the use of resources derived from petrochemicals. The growing demand for greener products and processes will impel the manufacturers to adopt new technologies to designhigh-visibility clothingover the next four years.

The global High-Visibility Clothing market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Visibility Clothing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Visibility Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High-Visibility Clothing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High-Visibility Clothing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ansell

Honeywell

Lakeland Industries

3M

ASATEX

Bulwark

Ballyclare

Kermel

Nasco Industries

OccuNomix

True North Gear



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Safety Vest

Disposable Clothing

Rainwear

Outerwear

Sweatshirts

T-Shirts

Casual Wear

Segment by Application

Construction

Warehouse

Refinery

Mining

Public Safety

Others

