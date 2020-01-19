In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Top Companies are Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Ten Corporation

According to a new market research study titled ‘In-Vehicle Infotainment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology’, the global in-vehicle infotainment market was valued at US$ 19.66 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.16 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global in-vehicle infotainment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to streaming multimedia, navigation and obtaining control of an HVAC system inside a car but is rather being stretched to broader horizons. The rising demands from the consumer for feature integration, technology advances in various streams such as communications, information technology and consumer electronics are soon anticipated to result in convergence of technologies. The market for NFC is rapidly emerging in Asia and globally driven by NFC-Active mobile device growth and emerging new trends in the automotive sector. Trends such as car sharing, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, corporate fleet management and demand for personalization inside passenger cars act as the major drivers for the rapid usage of NFC based communication infotainment systems. NFC can connect vehicles and car keys to portable devices and infrastructure, opening up the possibility for a broad range of innovations in the field of connected car solutions.

Leading Key Market Players:- Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Denso Ten Corporation and Panasonic Corporation. Also, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Clarion Corporation, Visteon Corporation and Continental AG are other key companies in the in-vehicle infotainment market.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for In-vehicle Infotainment Market investments.

In our study, we have segmented the in-vehicle infotainment market by operating system, interaction type, and connectivity technology. The market for in-vehicle infotainment has been segmented on the basis of various operating systems (OS) being used in the infotainment systems by the automotive OEMs worldwide. Globally, the infotainment systems are operated on the following four OS that are Microsoft, Linux, QNX, and Others by which the market is segmented. Significant advances have been made by technology companies to make the Human Machine Interface (HMI) for infotainment system easier for the driver to operate without the driver losing the sight off the road.

The report analyzes factors affecting In-vehicle Infotainment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the In-vehicle Infotainment market in these regions.

The report segments the global in-vehicle infotainment market as follows:

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Operating System

Microsoft

Linux

QNX

Others

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Interaction Type

Touch-Screens

Voice-Active

Physically Button Controlled

Gestures

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil?

