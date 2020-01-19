Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to reach US$ 43,685.6 Mn in 2027 | Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Baker Hughes, BASF SE, Ecolab, Halliburton

According to a new market research study titled ‘Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type (Polymers, Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Gallants and Viscosifiers, Others), Applications (Drilling, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Production Chemicals, Well Stimulation, Workover and Completion), and Geography.’ The global oilfield chemicals market is expected to reach US$ 43,685.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,120.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global oilfield chemicals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Oilfield chemicals are used in polymers, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, gellants and Viscosifiers, others. The polymers used in the oilfield industries are water-soluble, and in some cases, the synthetic polymers are used. The synthetic polymers used are polyacrylamides, whereas the water-soluble polymers have properties such as guar, guar derivatives, xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulose derivatives, and starches.

The major driving factors for global oilfield chemicals market includes growth in oil exploration & production activities, increasing demand for advanced drilling fluids are boosting the oilfield chemicals market. However, crude oil price fluctuations is hindering the market for same in the current scenario.

The major players operating in the oilfield chemicals market include, Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Baker Hughes, BASF SE, Ecolab, Halliburton, Newpark Resources Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Solvay, and The Lubrizol Corporation. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the oilfield chemicals market. During 2019, Halliburton Company announced plans to build its first oilfield chemical manufacturing reaction plant in Saudi Arabia. The plant will have capabilities to manufacture a broad slate of chemicals for stimulation, production, midstream, and downstream engineered treatment programs.

The global oilfield chemicals market by type was led by polymers. In 2018, the segment held the largest market share in the global oilfield chemicals. However, the demulsifiers segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as the process maintains the physical structure of the food product and preserves it for rehydration, these products can be reconstituted quickly and easily by adding water.

GLOBAL OILFIELD CHEMICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Type

Polymers

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Gellants and Viscosifiers

Others

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Application

Drilling

Cementing

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Well Stimulation

Workover and Completion

