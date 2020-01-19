Rosuvastatin Calcium Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Chicago, United States, Dec 20, 2019 – This research report categorizes the ‘Rosuvastatin Calcium Market by region players/brands, type and application. The Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market Report is equipped with Market data from 2019 to 2024. The report gives a market overview covering key drivers and risks factors. The report is bifurcated by top global manufactures mentioning sales, revenue and prices as applicable. It also evaluates the competitive scenario of the leading players. The report expands to cover regional market data along with type and application. The report forecasts sales and revenue from 2019 to 2024. The detailed sales channel is also covered in the study.

Key Manufacturers:

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

MSN Laboratories

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

LGM Pharma

Bal Pharma

Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory

Jingxin Pharm

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

HEC Pharm

Lunan Pharmaceutical

Nanjing Frochem Tech

Lianyungang Runzhong Pharmaceutical

Shandong Bechem Chemicals

CTX Life Sciences

Regional Analysis:

The Global Rosuvastatin Calcium market report covers all the prominent regions of the world categorized on the basis of the geographical areas such as;

Asia Pacific – India,China, Korea, and Japan

Europe – Italy, Germany, France, and UK

North America – US and Canada

South America- Brazil and Mexico

Middle East & Africa- Gulf nations along with the African territory

The regional analysis will provide insights on the market scenario in the above-mentioned countries. Further, it will point toward the key regions which are leading the Rosuvastatin Calcium market share by volume and percentage. The report highlights a list of dominant countries where the business has been faring well until recently, as well as will point those regions which are expected to emerge as strong contenders during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Rosuvastatin Calcium market report is segmented into an organized structure as;

Product Type

Product Application

End Users

Distribution Channels

Regions

……

Rosuvastatin calcium (CAS 147098-20-2, molecular formula being C44H54CaF2N6O12S2) is the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the once-a-day dyslipidaemia treatment Crestor, it is one approved API which can be used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.Rosuvastatin calcium is a hygroscopic powder suitable for the manufacture of tablets and capsules. The appropriate excipients need to be added. The particle size of the product is designed in such a way that optimal dissolution can be obtained (depending on formulation).Rosuvastatin Calcium is a member of the drug class of statins, used in combination with exercise, diet, and weight-loss to treat high cholesterol and related conditions, and to prevent cardiovascular disease. It works by slowing the production of cholesterol in the body to decrease the amount of cholesterol that may build up on the walls of the arteries and block blood flow to the heart, brain, and other parts of the body. Rosuvastatin Calcium was developed by Shionogi and has been formulated into finished oral dosage form and marketedby AstraZeneca as Crestor, Abbott Laboratories as R2.

The global Rosuvastatin Calcium market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Segmentation by Product

Purity 98.0%

Purity 99.0%

Others

Segmentation by Application

Tablet (including dispersible tablet and general tablet)

Capsule

Others

