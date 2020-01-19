Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Metalogix, Delphix, OpenText, PBS Software, IBM, Gimmal, Informatica, Actifio, Oracle., Microsoft

Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Structured data archiving (SDA) software moves data from custom-provided or commercially provided applications to an alternate file system or database management system (DBMS) while maintaining data access and referential integrity. Reducing the volume of data in production instances can improve performance and shrink batch windows. It can also reduce storage acquisition costs, facility requirements, environmental footprints and the cost of preserving data for compliance when retiring applications.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012460351/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Metalogix, Delphix, OpenText, PBS Software, IBM, Gimmal, Informatica, Actifio, Oracle., Microsoft, DCSoftware (Arctools), Dolphin, Micro Focus, Solix Technologies, ZL Technologies

This study considers the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012460351/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement by Players

4 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Metalogix

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.1.3 Metalogix Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Metalogix News

11.2 Delphix

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.2.3 Delphix Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Delphix News

11.3 OpenText

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.3.3 OpenText Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 OpenText News

11.4 PBS Software

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012460351/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire