Tunnel Automation Market Growth, Trends, Status , Applications and Forecast to 2027 | Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, SICK AG, ABB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International

A tunnel comprises of a huge number of ventilation systems, lighting systems, and speed limit indicators, among others that consume the huge amount of power and hence requires to be operated effectively and efficiently to control the traffic. Any fault in the operation of any system or any failure in the power supply a may lead to major accidents. As a result, the automation of the tunnel system delivers the best option to avoid such misfortunate incidents.

The key factors propelling the adoption of tunnel automation are strict government regulations, increasing incidents of road accidents leading to high demand for enhanced security, and growing integration of cloud and IoT into tunnel automation solutions. Further, an increasing number of tunnel construction projects and rising acceptance of integrated analytics platform for tunnel management are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, High deployment costs are restraining the growth of the tunnel automation market.

Top Key Players of this Report

Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, SICK AG, ABB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation, SWARCO AG, Agidens International NV, and Advantech Co. Ltd. among others.

The “Global Tunnel Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the tunnel automation market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global tunnel automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, tunnel type, offering, and geography. The global tunnel automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the tunnel automation market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tunnel automation market based on component, tunnel type and offering. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall tunnel automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. TUNNEL AUTOMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. TUNNEL AUTOMATION MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. TUNNEL AUTOMATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. TUNNEL AUTOMATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

7. TUNNEL AUTOMATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TUNNEL TYPE

8. TUNNEL AUTOMATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

9. TUNNEL AUTOMATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

