Video Telemedicine Market expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% | AMD Global Telemedicine, Cisco Systems, GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co, LifeSize Communications, Polycom, Premiere Global Services

Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand of patients residing in remote locations and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, dearth of proper skilled staff and lack of awareness are hindering the market growth.

Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways.

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

The “Global Video Telemedicine Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Video Telemedicine market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Video Telemedicine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Video Telemedicine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Video Telemedicine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Video Telemedicine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Video Telemedicine market in these regions.

