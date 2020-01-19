Warehousing Market: Remarkable India Growth Outlook 2019-2025

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 70 pages, titled as ‘Warehousing Market in India (2018-2023) with Share based on Industry (3PL, E-Commerce, FMCD, FMCG, Manufacturing, Retail, Others) Top e-tailers (Amazon, Flipkart, Others) and Government Investments’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Amazon, Flipkart etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2018-2023.

Summary

India warehousing market

A warehouse consolidates products from multiple sourcing locations, provides cross-docking facilities to retail distributors, acts as a sorting center for customer deliveries, and an assembly facility for final packaging and bundling of products. Modern warehouses in India provides value-added services such as consolidation and breaking up of cargo, packaging, labelling, barcoding and reverse logistics along with storing facilities. The different types of warehouses are: fulfilment centres, distribution centres, return centres and showrooms.

Based on the type of infrastructure, the Indian warehousing market is categorized into three types, namely lower stratum, middle stratum and higher stratum.

Technological advancements such as the use of Internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, big data analytics, robotics and automation, advanced imagers, and mobile thermal printers are revamping the warehousing market scenario in India. Several government initiatives such as the ‘Make in India’ program and efforts to set up industrial corridors have attracted significant international players to the warehousing market. Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) had a positive effect on the Indian warehousing market due to diminishing state boundaries. Removal of interstate checkpoints, reduction in cargo movement time and replacement of multiple state and central level taxes are facilitating consolidation of warehouses.

Warehousing clusters across major Indian cities

Growth in Indian e-commerce, third-party logistics (3PLs), retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), auto and auto ancillaries, and chemical and pharmaceutical industries are expected to drive the demand for organized players in the Indian warehousing market. Bolstering infrastructure initiatives such as industrial corridors, and dedicated freight corridors, among others, are expected to augment demand in the Northern Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Key growth factors

• Growth in Indian e-commerce, 3PLs, retail, FMCG, auto and auto ancillaries, and chemical and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the demand for organized players in the Indian warehousing market.

• Cashing in on the existing trend of the economy, there has been a sharp increase in automobile sales in the country. Increasing international trade is strengthening the growth of the warehousing market in India.

Threats and key players

• Conversion of agricultural land for industrial and commercial purposes is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the Indian warehousing market. In India, the warehousing market is still at a nascent stage and is highly fragmented as compared to the United States (US) and European countries.

• Lack of warehousing standards and accreditation poses a major threat to the Indian warehousing industry mainly due to unavailability of quality and flexible warehousing spaces.

• Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd. And Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Are some of the major players that are operating in the Indian warehousing market.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian warehousing market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian warehousing market (FY 2016 to FY 2023) – by value

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian warehousing market (2016 to 2023) – by warehousing space requirement

4. Warehousing strategy before and after the implementation of GST

5. Qualitative analysis of the Indian warehousing market and warehousing clusters across major Indian cities

6. Investment scenario in the warehousing market in India

7. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

9. Key recent developments associated with the warehousing market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the warehousing market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the warehousing market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Customizations Available

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Warehousing market definition and structure

Chapter 4: India warehousing market

4.1. Warehousing market overview

4.2. Warehousing market size and growth forecast – by value

4.2. Warehousing market size and growth forecast – by space requirement

Chapter 5: Impact of the goods and services tax (GST)

5.1. Warehousing strategy before GST implementation

5.2. Warehousing strategy post GST implementation

Chapter 6: Warehousing clusters across major Indian cities

6.1. Organized warehousing space utilization

6.2. Industry-wise share of organized warehousing transactions – percentage split

• 3PL

• FMCD

• Manufacturing

• E-commerce

• FMCG

• Retail

• Others

6.2. Organized warehousing space utilization

6.3. Classification of major

….Continued

