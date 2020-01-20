Argon Gas Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity by Key Players Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V., Ferro Corporation, Arkema

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Argon Gas Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as FENZI S.p.A Via Trieste Zona Industriale (Italy), Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico), Ferro Corporation (United States), Arkema (France), The Sherwin-Williams (United States), Glas Trösch (Switzerland), Diamon-Fusion International, Inc (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Scope of the Study

Mirror coating is used for concentrating solar power, concentrating photovoltaic and solar thermal installations. Increasing use of mirror coating particularly in architectural and construction sectors have expected to grow mirror coating market with healthy CAGR. Hence, coating suppliers are investing more in research and development. For instance, in 2016, 3M had invested approximately 1.6 billion in research and development for coating segment only. Also, it has been observed that, rising demand from Asian countries and automotive sector for mirror coating is likely to boost market globally.

The market study is being classified by Type (Liquid and Gas), by Application (Architectural Applications, Automotive & Transportation Applications, Decorative Applications, Solar Power (Concentrated Solar Power Systems, CSP Considerations) and Other Applications) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global Argon Gas market is expected to see growth rate of 7.12% and may see market size of USD998.76 Million by 2024.

FENZI S.p.A Via Trieste Zona Industriale (Italy), Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico), Ferro Corporation (United States), Arkema (France), The Sherwin-Williams (United States), Glas Trösch (Switzerland), Diamon-Fusion International, Inc (United States), CASIX, INC (China), Mader (Australia) and Pearl Nano (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co., Ltd (China) and High Ding Industrial (China).

The Manufacturers having a strong hold in the market are Ferro Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams, Diamon-Fusion International, Inc, CASIX, INC. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States, Asian and European Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Argon Gas market throughout the predicted period.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Argon Gas market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “”Growing Demand for Natural, Low-Voc, and Sustainable Mirror Coatings””.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Argon Gas market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

**The market is valued based on weighted average selling price (WASP) and includes any applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 currency rates.

Market Size Estimation

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Argon Gas market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Argon Gas market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Argon Gas has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Substrate, the sub-segment i.e. Silver will boost the Argon Gas market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by , the sub-segment i.e. will boost the Argon Gas market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Water-Based Coatings will boost the Argon Gas market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Resin Type, the sub-segment i.e. Polyurethane will boost the Argon Gas market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Architectural Glass & Mirror particularly in Residential and Commercial Buildings

High Demand from APAC

Rising Focus on Concentrated Solar Power

Market Trend:

Growing Use in Automotive & Transportation Sector

Restraints:

Disadvantages of Water Based Mirror Coatings

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Natural, Low-Voc, and Sustainable Mirror Coatings

Challenges:

Strict Rules and Policies and Environment Barriers

Key Target Audience:

Mirror Manufacturers, Mirror Raw Material Suppliers, Coatings Raw Material Suppliers, Coating Formulation Technology Providers, Industry Associations, Nano Coating Technology Companies, Automotive Companies, Solar Panel Manufacturers, Decorative Mirror Manufacturers, Chemical Companies, Government, and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations and Associations

Customization in the Report Available:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual Chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

