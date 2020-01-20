Automotive Cloud Solutions Market Outlook to 2027 – Airbiquity, Blackberry, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Denso, Ericsson, Harman International Industries, Robert Bosch, Trimble, Verizon Wireless

Automotive Cloud Solutions is used in automobile for enhanced as well as better communication in real-time. The increasing frequency of road accidents has demanded the requirement for these technologies which permit the user to analyze and track the live position of the vehicle to avoid risks of accidents. These solutions are used across several applications namely: fleet management, infotainment system, over the air (OTA) updates, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and many other.

The “Global Automotive Cloud Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Cloud Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by service model, electric vehicle model, deployment type, application and geography.

The significant drivers of Automotive Cloud Solutions market are mounting acceptance of fast communication services such as 5g & 4g in automobile. The increasing adoption of advancements toward making autonomous vehicles is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Automotive Cloud Solutions market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Leading Key Players

1. Airbiquity Inc.

2. Blackberry Limited

3. Continental AG

4. Delphi Automotive PLC

5. Denso Corporation

6. Ericsson AB

7. Harman International Industries, Inc.

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Verizon Wireless

The global Automotive Cloud Solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Cloud Solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.The global Automotive Cloud Solutions market is segmented on the basis of service model, electric vehicle model, deployment type and application. Based on electric vehicle type, the market is segmented as battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

The deployment type segment of the Automotive Cloud Solutions market is sub-segmented into Cloud and On-Premises. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into Fleet Management, Infotainment System, Over the Air (OTA) Updates, Telematics, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Other.The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Cloud Solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The Automotive Cloud Solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Cloud Solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Cloud Solutions market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Cloud Solutions market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations.These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Cloud Solutions market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Cloud Solutions in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Cloud Solutions market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Cloud Solutions companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

