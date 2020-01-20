Barrier Food Cups Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2016 – 2024

Global “Barrier Food Cups ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the "Barrier Food Cups " market. As per the study, the global "Barrier Food Cups " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research.

Market Segmentation:

The global barrier food cups market is segmented on the basis of application, material and region. On the basis of application, the global barrier food cup market is segmented into nuts and snacks, dairy & confectionary products, seafood, meat products, baby food, pet food and ready to eat meals. Demand of barrier food cups from baby food application segment is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global barrier food cup market in terms of growth prospects. On the basis of material type, the global barrier food cups market is segmented into linear low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP), Polystyrene (PS) and others.

Barrier Food Cups Market- Market Dynamics:

Rising concerns among consumers towards healthy and safe food consumption is expected to drive the demand for barrier food cups market. Moreover, the demand from the food industry to maintain stable shelf life and freshness of the packaged food is one of the significant driving factor for global barrier food cups market. Furthermore, improved living standards and growing demand for ready-to-eat meals is anticipated to fuel the demand for barrier food cups in the next half of the decade. From the packaging manufacturer’s perspective, barrier food cups is low cost solution that not only saves cost but also the amount of packaging film used to prepare food cups. This trend is expected to slowly attract more manufacturers adding value to their product offerings. The trend of replacing cans with barrier food cups to provide convenience, quality, freshness, taste, single serve options and shipping weight savings is expected to propel the demand for barrier food cups throughout the forecast period. Despite high growth opportunities provided by barrier food cups, manufacturers and consumer inclination towards alternative solutions such as flexible pouches and other alternative plastic containers is expected to hinder the growth of the global barrier food cups market in the long run.

Barrier Food Cups Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the barrier food cups market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of the global barrier food cups market is expected to witness a steady CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. North America is expected to witness a sluggish growth of barrier food cups market. However, the region showcases lucrative opportunities for growth in terms of revenue in the pet food and baby food application segment. Moreover, the emerging cluster of the globe such as China, Brazil, ASEAN and India is expected to heavily contribute to the global barrier food cups market. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for highest market value share in the global barrier food cups market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Barrier Food Cups Market- Major Players:

Some of the players identified across the globe in the barrier food cups market are EDV Packaging S.A., Clear Lam Packaging Inc., Winpak Ltd, Mullinix Packages Inc., Portage Plastics Corporation, and Toyo Seikan Company Ltd amongst others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

