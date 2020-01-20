Container Fleet Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Container Fleet Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Container Fleet are Maersk (Denmark), CMA CGM (France), MSC (Switzerland), China COSCO Shipping (China), Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan), Hanjin Shipping (South Korea), Hapag-Lloyd (Germany) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

A container fleet includes a cargo ships which carry all of their load in truck size intermodal containers, with the help of a method known as containerization. It is a common means of commercial intermodal freight transport and now carry most seagoing non-bulk cargo. The initiation of the container fleeting forms one of the most remarkable developments in the maritime cargo industry. Container fleets, have transformed the mode in which cargo supplies are carried and transported across the globe, by offering assurance of safety and security of thus transported cargo supplies.

Market Highlights:

The market study is being classified by Type (Dry Container Fleet, Reefer Container Fleet and Tank Container Fleet), by Application (Automotive, Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Mining and Minerals, Food and Agriculture and Retail) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Container Fleet are Maersk (Denmark), CMA CGM (France), MSC (Switzerland), China COSCO Shipping (China), Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan), Hanjin Shipping (South Korea), Hapag-Lloyd (Germany), Hyundai Merchant Marine (South Korea), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line) (Japan) and Mitsui O.S.K. (Japan).

On February 27, 2019 – ZIM announced that it has made a direct investment in the technology company Ladingo. ZIM opted to invest in Ladingo as a strategic move, as the tech company is positioned to lead a global consumer revolution by enabling personal importation of large and bulky items to shoppers purchasing from international online-shops. Ladingo’s technological platform offers a transparent digital integration of the entire process.

Market Drivers:

Growing Intermodal Transportation

Rising Global Demand from Reefer Container Fleets

Rising Globalization Process and the Large-Scale Adoption of the Container

Market Trend:

Increasing Use of Fleet Management System

Restraints:

Strict Government Regulations and Unstable Global Economy

High Capital Investments

Opportunities:

Advancements in the Overall Operations and Manufacturing of Container Fleets

The Global Container Fleet market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of Asian companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Available Customization: List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are NYK Line (Japan), Orient Overseas Container Line (Hong Kong) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) (Israel).

