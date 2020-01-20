Digital Pathology Market Size 2018-2026 : Robust Growth Prospects Estimated In Global Industry

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Digital Pathology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Digital Pathology Market: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global digital pathology market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment in the global digital pathology market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global digital pathology market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of features of different types of product types. Additionally, market-related factors such as rise in prevalence cancer, product launch, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Digital Pathology Market: Segmentation

Digital pathology is defined as a dynamic and an image-based environment, which enables management, interpretation, and acquisition of pathology information from a slide to a computer screen. Demand for digital pathology is rising owing to the increase in prevalence of cancer and rising trends of automation in health care.

Based on product type, the global digital pathology market has been classified into image analysis software and scanners. The image analysis software segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global digital pathology market has been segregated into diagnostic laboratories, academic & research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

Based on application, the global digital pathology market has been segmented into diagnosis, consulting services, educational, and others. The diagnosis segment held a prominent share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

Global Digital Pathology Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

In terms of geography, the global digital pathology market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the global digital pathology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Leica Biosystems Imaging, Inc, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB, and Inspirata.

The global digital pathology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Product Type

Image Analysis Software

Scanners

Global Digital Pathology Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Application

Diagnosis

Consulting Services

Educational

Others

Digital Pathology Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

