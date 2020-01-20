Expectation for Smoke Evacuation System Market – Explosive Growth Seen for Key Business Segments

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Smoke Evacuation System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as KLS Martin LP (United States), Utah Medical Products Inc. (United States), DeRoyal (United States), Ecolab (United States), Pall Corporation (United States), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Scope of the Study

Smoke evacuation systems includes high efficiency filtration system to remove odour, toxic gases and electrosurgical and laser smoke created during surgical and aesthetic procedures. It provides maximum flow rates up to 65 CM, hands-free operation and many more.

The market study is being classified by Type (Smoke Evacuating Systems, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands, Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Shrouds, Smoke Evacuation Tubings and Accessories), by Application (Medical Aesthetic Surgeries, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Open General Surgeries and Orthopaedic Surgeries) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (United States), KLS Martin LP (United States), Utah Medical Products Inc. (United States), DeRoyal (United States), Ecolab (United States), Pall Corporation (United States), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (United States), Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (United States) and Olympus Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Medtronic (Ireland), National Center for Biotechnology Information (United States) and Stryker (United States).

In Dec 2018, CONMED Corporation Announced To Acquire Buffalo Filter For USD365 Million, Through This Acquisition They Enhance Their Offering And Get A Leading Position In This Particular Market. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Smoke Evacuation System market throughout the predicted period.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Smoke Evacuation System market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “”Strong Opportunity in Healthcare Sector Due To Increasing Population Aiming For Surgical Treatments””.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Smoke Evacuation System market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

**The market is valued based on weighted average selling price (WASP) and includes any applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 currency rates.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Smoke Evacuation System market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Smoke Evacuation System has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

•Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

•Increased Product Availability of Smoke Evacuation Systems

•Accessibility of Relevant Operating Room Protocols and Guidelines for Smoke Evacuation

•Increasing Government Policies for the Use of Smoke Evacuation Systems in Hospitals

Market Trend:

•Increase In Adoption of Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands among Healthcare Facilities

•Rise in Laparoscopic Surgeries

Restraints:

•Restricted Clinical Evidence to Establish Operational Efficacy of Target Products

Opportunities:

•Strong Opportunity in Healthcare Sector Due To Increasing Population Aiming For Surgical Treatments

Challenges:

•Rising Price Pressures on Market Players

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Jul 2018, Stryker Announced Agreement To Acquire Safeair AG, Swiss Surgical Smoke Evacuation Company To Develop Pneumoclear, All-Inclusive Integrated Heating, Humidification And Smoke Evacuation Platform.

Key Target Audience:

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Dental Clinics and Veterinary Healthcare Providers

