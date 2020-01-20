Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | AirBoss of America Corp., ARLANXEO, Elastomer Engineering Limited, Ge Mao Rubber Industrial

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is prepared using the selective hydrogenation of NBR butadiene groups that improve the ozone and temperature resistance. The polymer structure of HNBR helps in providing resistance to both the polar and non-polar media. The HNBR has a weak flame and electrical resistance. The HNBR compounds can be produced in strips, slabs and sheets. HNBR is widely used in synchronous timing belts, automotive seals and other components for the manufacturing and oil field exploration. The hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering its growing application in manufacturing of industrial and medical gloves. The increasing demand of HNBR in the oil and gas industry coupled with its high demand in the machinery and automobile industry, is estimated to create an upsurge in the hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market. However, the high cost of hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market might restrict the growth of the hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market. On the other hand, the developments of innovative grades of HNBR for the automotive industry is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market during the forecast period.

The “Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market with detailed market segmentation by product, end-use industry, and geography. The global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading crude oil flow improver market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market is segmented on the basis of product, and end-use industry. Based on product, the market is segmented as solids and latex. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented as machinery, automotive, oil & gas, healthcare, construction and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market in these regions.

