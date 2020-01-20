Needle Coke Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The report covers forecast and analysis for the needle coke market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the needle coke market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the needle coke market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for needle coke market was valued at approximately USD 2 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019 and 2025.

Needle coke is mostly utilized as principal raw material for the development of graphite electrodes in different electric furnaces. Needle coke is derived either from petroleum or coal tar. Needle coke based on coal is produced from coal tar during coke production. Coal-based needle coke has exceptional physical properties including low electric resistance and low co-efficient of thermal expansion, coupled with less breakage and less spalling.

Increasing demand for steel and steel products is driving the growth of global needle coke market. Rising technological developments and cost-effectiveness provided by needle coke products are also expected to drive the needle coke market during the forecast period. However, political and economic instability towards petroleum products across the globe may act as a restraint for needle coke market growth.

Based on type, the global needle coke market is bifurcated into petroleum-derived and coal tar pitch derived needle coke. Petroleum-derived needle coke dominated the global needle coke market in 2018. The increasing demand for steel as well as qualities such as large particle size, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and puffing rate are driving the demand for petroleum-based needle coke.

Based on application, the needle coke market is segmented into graphite electrode, lithium-ion batteries, and others. Needle coke is anticipated to generate the largest demand from graphite electrode application. The lithium-ion batteries application is expected to witness strong growth owing to increasing demand for smartphones and electronic wearables.

Asia Pacific dominated the demand for needle coke across the globe, in 2018. Rising infrastructural development and growing manufacturing industry in this region is expected to boost the demand for needle coke in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America in terms of demand for needle coke.

Some of the key players operating in the global needle coke market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., Bao-steel Group, Seadrift Coke LP, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., Petrochina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Petroleum Coke Industries co. (K.S.C), Fangda Carbon, Phillips 66, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., C-Chem Co., Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., and Petrocokes Japan Ltd., among others.

Global Needle coke Market: Type Segment Analysis

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch Derived

Global Needle coke Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Graphite Electrode

Lithium Ion Batteries

Others

Global Needle coke Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

