Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Radio Frequency Front-End Module is generally defined as components between the antenna and the digital baseband system, which includes Power Amplifiers (PA), RF Switches , Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA), RF Filters, Duplexer/Diplexer, etc. RF front end is often called the analog-to-digital or RF-to-baseband portion of a receiver.

The world’s 5G is developing, Europe is robbing the system, the US has a strong chip, and China is strong in comprehensive strength. 2019 will be an important construction year for 5G. In 2020, the construction peak will be ushered in. The 5G will truly be commercialized, and the demand for wireless will increase significantly. That is to say, the development of 5G is bound to bring huge market opportunities to the RF front-end.

The global Radio Frequency Front-end Module market was 14900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 40600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Broadcom Limited

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Murata

Qorvo

TDK

NXP

Taiyo Yuden

Texas Instruments

Infineon

ST

RDA

Teradyne(LitePoint)

Vanchip

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Power Amplifiers (PA)

RF Switches

RF Filters

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

Wireless Communication

Global Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Radio Frequency Front-end Module market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Radio Frequency Front-end Module market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

