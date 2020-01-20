Recycled Glass Market Outlook 2020-2026 | Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025

Recycled Glass Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global recycled glass market was valued at $3,529.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,544.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Recycled Glass are glass obtained after processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass is 100% recyclable and is recycled from readily available domestic materials such as sand, limestone, soda ash, and cullet. . Out of all the materials, sand is used in greater volume. . Sand, limestone, soda ash and cullet are all mixed, batched, and heated to a temperature of 2600-2800 degrees Fahrenheit and molded into the desired shape in the process of glass recycling. Cullet is used increasingly as it can be substituted for up to 95% of raw materials.

Swift industrialization has resulted in large landfills of waste, which have boosted the demand for recycled products. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the recycled glass market. Additionally, several government initiatives and awareness campaign for cleanliness are also expected to fuel the growth of the global recycled glass market. The Sustainable Singapore Blueprint is one of the initiatives taken by the Singapore Government to reach its zero-waste goal. On the contrary, complex manufacturing process and contamination by unwanted materials present in product waste stream are expected to hamper the growth of the global recycled glass market.

The global recycled glass market is segmented based on product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into cullet, crushed glass, and glass powder. On the basis of application, it is segmented into bottle & containers, flat glass, fiber glass, highway beads, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players of Global Recycled Glass Market:

Strategic Materials, Momentum Recycling, Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Glass Recycled Surfaces, Coloured Aggregates Inc., Harsco Corporation, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Ngwenya Glass, Gallo Glass Company, and G.R.L, Glasrecyclin.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the recycled glass market size from 2020 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and recycled glass market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Recycled Glass Market, By Product

5: Recycled Glass Market, By Application

6: Recycled Glass Market, By Region

7: Competitive Landscape

8: Company Profiles: Recycled Glass Makers

