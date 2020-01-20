Single Serve Packaging Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2016 – 2024

Global “Single Serve Packaging ” Market Research Study

The global single serve packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, application and product type

Based on the material type the global Single serve packaging market is segmented into:

Paper and paperboard

Wood

Plastics

Metals

Based on the application, the global Single serve packaging is segmented into:

Food

Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Based on the product type the global Single serve packaging market is segmented into:

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Others

In terms of geography, the global single serve packaging market has been divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Significant consumer pool coupled with emergence of organized retail stores is expected to boost overall sales of single serve packaging in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven by China and India. Furthermore, free trade agreement in ASEAN region on the lines of European Union is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for single serve packaging manufactures/suppliers. Next, North America and Europe are expected to create substantial opportunities for players owing to high consumer spending and presence of organized retail stores. Though the market is expected to create opportunities in near future, market is highly mature – thus leading to intense competition among market players. France and Germany are leading consumer and manufactures of wine worldwide. Revolutionary concept of single serve wine packaging has resulted in demand for such products. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global single serve packaging market are American Beverage Corp., Single Serve Packaging, Bemis Company, Inc., Zipz Inc., Snapsil Corp., etc.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook.

TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place.



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

