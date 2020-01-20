Solar Energy Market Report | Grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026

Solar Energy Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global solar energy market was valued at $52.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Solar energy is the radiant energy emitted from the sun, which is harnessed by using various technologies such as solar heating, photovoltaic cells and others. It is an efficient form of unconventional energy and a convenient renewable solution toward growing greenhouse emissions and global warming.

The growth of the solar energy market is driven by increase in environmental pollution and provision of government incentives & tax rebates to install solar panels. In addition, decrease in water footprint associated with solar energy systems has fueled their demand in power generation sectors. The demand for solar cells has gained major traction owing to surge in rooftop installations, followed by increase in applications in the architectural sector. Furthermore, the demand for parabolic troughs and solar power towers in electricity generation is expected to boost the demand for concentrated solar power systems.

This global solar energy market size is segmented based on technology, application, component, marketing channel and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified as photovoltaic systems and concentrated solar power systems (parabolic trough, solar power tower, Fresnel reflectors and dish stirling). As per solar module, it is segregated into monocrystalline, polycrystalline, cadmium telluride, amorphous silicon cells and others. Based on application, it classified into residential, commercial and industrial. Depending on end use, the market is classified into electricity generation, lighting, heating and charging. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea,

Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Israel and rest of LAMEA).

Both monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon cells have witnessed high demand, especially in residential applications. Cadmium telluride and amorphous silicon cells are expected to create growth opportunities owing to low material cost. Increase in photovoltaic applications have fueled the demand for first-generation cells, which include both monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon cells. The third-generation cells segment is expected to show high growth rate owing to ongoing R&D and increase in efficiency of solar panels. Increase in installations of solar energy systems in architecture and residential applications has provided lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the geographical footprint has affected the solar energy market, but increased investments in R&D and increase in adoption of solar storage systems are expected to boost the demand for solar energy systems.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Solar Energy Market By Technology

5: Solar Energy Market By Solar Module

6: Solar Energy Market By Application

7: Solar Energy Market By End-Use

8: Solar Energy Market By Region

9: Company Profiles

