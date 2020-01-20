Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market Report | Grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market size in 2017 is $28,169 million, and is projected to reach $59,412 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2025.

An artificial organ is an engineered device or tissue that is implanted or integrated into a human, interfacing with living tissue. Medical bionics, also known as biomedical implants, are artificial addition to the body. These artificial implants mimic the function of the lost or nonfunctional body part.

The vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, technological advancements in the artificial organ sector, and increase in R&D expenditure. In addition, rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases drives the market growth. However, high cost of artificial organs and stringent approval process are projected to impede growth of the vital organs support systems and medical bionics market. On the contrary, application of advanced biomaterials in artificial organs and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to provide significant prospects for the manufacturers in the industry.

The global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is categorized into vital organs support systems and medical bionics. The vital organs support systems segment is further divided into artificial heart, artificial kidney, artificial pancreas, artificial urinary bladder, artificial lungs, and artificial liver. The medical bionics segment is subsegmented into bionic eye, ear bionics, orthopedic bionics, cardiac bionics, and neural bionics. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

