X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Market Future Outlook – Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation

The report covers forecast and analysis for the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD billion) and volume (Units). The study includes drivers and restraints for the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market was valued at approximately USD 1.20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 1.69 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.0% between 2019 and 2025.

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is an X-ray instrument utilized for usual, relatively harmless chemical examines of rocks, minerals, sediments, and fluids. X-ray fluorescence (XRF) concludes the chemistry of a sample by evaluating the fluorescent X-ray that is radiated from a sample when it is agitated by a key X-ray source. It is usually used for substance analysis of the greater portion of geological elements/ materials.

The global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market is experiencing significant growth that is anticipated to continue over the upcoming years. The massive rise in demand for X-ray fluorescence (XRF) by technological innovations in measurement science and standards for X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is likely to act as a key driver of the market. Increasing investments in infrastructural activities, along with increasing demand for X-ray fluorescence (XRF) devices from the cement industry for cement quality check are expected to propel the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market in the upcoming years. Rapid industrialization and execution of X-ray fluorescence (XRF) measures by numerous governments are expected to increase the demand for X-ray fluorescence (XRF) during the years to come. Huge initial cost investment in the installation of X-ray fluorescence (XRF) systems acts as a restraining factor that may hamper the growth of the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market. The rise in the acceptance of workplace safety standards in emerging countries is likely to set new opportunities for the major players of the market.

The global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market is mainly segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the global handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is divided into portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF), and lab X-ray fluorescence (XRF). By application, the global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market is mainly segmented into mining, metallurgical, petroleum, cement, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue, North America region was the leading region in 2018. North America region is anticipated to dominate the global X-ray fluorescence market in the upcoming years.

The major players of the global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market include Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Olympus Innov-X, Skyray Instrument Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Oxford Instruments plc, Baltic Scientific Instruments (BSI), PANalytical B.V., AppliTek, Seiko Instruments Singapore Pte Ltd., DFMC, East & West Analytical Instruments, Inc. (EWAI), and SUZHOU LANScientific Co. Ltd., among others.

