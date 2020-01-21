Applicant Tracking Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cornerstone, IBM, Oracle, Jobvite, PeopleFluent

Application Tracking System also known as ATS that allows electronic handling of recruitment essentials. ATS refers to database software that supports to companies to manage their employment work more professionally. Additionally, Application tracking software is used to gather and store resume as well as related data from company’s official websites, online job portals and social media. This software use filtering technology to rapidly process resumes. ATS is used in all small, medium and large type enterprise. Introduction of mobile recruitment process will help to boost global application tracking software market. According to AMA, the Global Applicant Tracking Software market is expected to see growth rate of 6.7%.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Applicant Tracking Software Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Applicant Tracking Software Forecast till 2025*.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are

Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Cornerstone (United States), ADP (United States), iCIMS (United States), Jobvite (United States), PeopleFluent (United States), SilkRoad Technology (United States) and Paycor (United States).

Market Drivers

Up Surging Demand of Automatic Recruitment Process

Market Trend

Rising Use of IOT for Data Generation

Restraints

Lack of Awareness benefit about the Benefit of ATS

Opportunities

Introduction of Mobile Recruitment

Challenges

Integration of ATS with Other Systems

Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Cornerstone (United States), ADP (United States), iCIMS (United States), Jobvite (United States), PeopleFluent (United States), SilkRoad Technology (United States) and Paycor (United States)

Market Highlights:

On 12th September 2018, Cornerstone has acquired Workpop, Inc. a global provider of easy-to-use, robust web and mobile solution for candidates and hiring managers in service-based industries.

On 12th September 2018, Cornerstone a global players in cloud based learing and human software solution has revealed Cornerstone Frontline. It is used to hire local and level and frontline employees including cashier, supervisor, seasonal warehouse employees and healthcare provider for administrative staff. and On 23rd August 2018, iCIMS, Inc. a global key provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions has launched two product such as iCIMS Offer and Prime Connector. Which is used simplify and streamlin

List of players also available in Coverage: Greenhouse Software (United States), Workday (United States), Ultimate Software (United States), JazzHR (United States), ClearCompany (United States), BambooHR (United States), Racarie Software (United States), Zoho (United States), SmartRecruiters (United States), Ascentis (United States), Recruiterbox (United States), Infor (United States), ResumeWare (United States), TribePad (United Kingdom) and ATS OnDemand (United States)

Global Applicant Tracking Software Major Applications/End users: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Deployment: On-premises, Cloud-Based

Component: Software, Services

Verticals: Retail, Consumer Goods, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Applicant Tracking Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Applicant Tracking Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Applicant Tracking Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Applicant Tracking Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Applicant Tracking Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Applicant Tracking Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Applicant Tracking Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

