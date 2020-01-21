Biofortification Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Biofortification Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Biofortification Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Biofortification Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Biofortification in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the Biofortification Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Biofortification Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global Biofortification market include Syngenta AG, Bayer, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Agro Bioscience Inc., Charles Rivers, Intertek, and others. More companies are looking forward to invest in the global Biofortification market with growing demand and upcoming opportunities.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Biofortification Market is on the rise and thus has many opened many opportunities for existing as well as new market participants. The lower of government regulations over Biofortification activities has opened opportunities for the players to explore and innovate the products. The growing needs for fortified crops in developing and underdeveloped region opens opportunities for Biofortification market participants to expand in the emerging region and increase their market presence.

Recent Developments in Biofortification Market

In November 2018, Intertek developed its services and local capabilities in its laboratory in Mozambique with a vision to help the company grow its business in the East African region.

Global Biofortification Market: A Regional Outlook

The global Biofortification market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the dominant region in global Biofortification market owing to strong advancements in the agricultural sector as well as growing demand for high nutritive foods from countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America, as well as MEA region, is expected to have rapid growth in global Biofortification market.

