Canned Coffee Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2017 – 2025

Canned coffee market is segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel and region.

On the basis of product type, canned coffee market is segmented into regular, mocha, cappuccino, latte, black coffee, expresso, and others. Among all the segments, regular canned coffee segment hold leading share and is expected to register a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. Black canned coffee is expected to boost the market during the forecast period owing to low fat and calories content when compare to regular one.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into direct (online retail) and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others. Among the various retail segments, increasing sales from multi brand outlets such as supermarkets/hypermarkets are the major factor driving the market as these outlets substantially increase sales of canned coffee products.

Canned Coffee Market Regional Outlook:

The canned coffee market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA is covered in the report.

Among all of geographical regions, North America accounts for major revenue share of global canned coffee market, followed by Asia Pacific and is expected to register a moderate growth over the forecast period. Canned coffee is native to Japan and first mass produced by Ueshima Coffee Co., which is a Japan based coffee manufacturer is now moving to western countries and is expected to account for increase in demand from these countries. Increasing hectic and stressful life of consumer, canned coffee with purported health benefits have popularized by manufacturers are the key factors driving the growth of the canned coffee market.

Canned Coffee Market Dynamics:

Consumer preference for canned coffee for high caffeine content to reduce stress is a factor driving the market and expected to account for high growth rate in terms of value over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of canned coffee to maintain metabolic function such as lowering cholesterol is also one of the driver to fuel the growth of market. The Coca-Cola Company is collaborating with illycaffe S.p.A coffee company to expand its product portfolio in Italy under name of Ilko coffee international. Coffee manufacturers are focusing to develop new recipes such as combination of frappe with cappuccino to attract target population and increase its customer base.

Consumer nowadays are more health conscious of their calorie intake to reduce diseases such as diabetes and obesity around the globe, thereby increasing demand for canned beverages. Increasing urbanization and disposable income in the developing countries such as India is expected to trigger the growth rate of canned coffee market. Rising raw material prices and increasing consumption of hand processed or filter coffee is one of the restraints can potentially hamper the canned coffee market.

Canned Coffee Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating the global canned coffee market include Ueshima Coffee Co., Starbucks Corporation, Nestle S.A, illycaffe S.p.A., The Coca-Cola Company, Stumptown Coffee Roasters Inc., and High Brew Coffee, Inc.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

