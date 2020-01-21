Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2016 – 2023

Transparency Market Research in its latest research report states that the global market size of Carcinoembryonic Antigen market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

market segmented based on application of carcinoembryonic antigen: malignant condition and non-malignant condition. Malignant condition further subdivided into colorectal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, pancreatic carcinoma, lung carcinoma, breast carcinoma, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer and others. Furthermore, non-malignant condition subdivided into chronic kidney disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and others. Colorectal carcinoma held largest share of the global carcinoembryonic antigen market due to increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, and more sensitivity to identify antigen. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) colorectal cancer recorded fourth most common cancer deaths in 2012 in overall cancer deaths. Additionally, Increasing alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy diet attribute to the growth of colorectal cancer in near future. However, carcinoembryonic antigen application in breast cancer segment is most lucrative market due to huge incidence of breast cancer, and increasing awareness in women. Geographically, the global market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and rest of the world. North America accounted largest share of the global carcinoembryonic antigen market due to increasing consumer awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing incidence rate of cancer. For instance, according to American Cancer Society (ACS), approximately 589,430 patient in America expected to die due to cancer, which is about 1,620 patient per day in 2015. However, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at fastest rate during forecast period from 2015-2023 due to continuously improving health care infrastructure and expenditure, and improving patient awareness level.

Increasing incidence of cancer expected to increase the demand of various diagnosis and monitoring tests. For instance, according to WHO, number of new cases diagnosed with cancer expected to grow by 70% over two decades. Additionally, growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic test, presence of government initiatives pertaining to cancer awareness, and technological advancement in proteomics could further propel the market during forecast period. Continuous development of novel immunological technique such as radioimmunoassay anticipated to increase the demand for carcinoembryogenic antigen test during forecast period. However, low sensitivity and specificity of the test, and competition from other more sensitive biomarkers expected to restrain the market growth. Carcinoembryonic antigen test’s sensitivity is very low during early stage of disease.

Some of the major players operating in global carcinoembryonic antigen market include Abbott Diagnostics, Correlogic Systems, Inc., GenWay Biotech Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and Roche Diagnostics. The market is highly consolidated, and hence companies are engaged in mergers and acquisitions. Manufacturer face continuous pressure to introduce new technology with more sensitivity in the market.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire