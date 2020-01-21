Future of Soy Flour Reviewed in a New Study 2017 – 2025

Global “Soy Flour ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the "Soy Flour " market. As per the study, the global "Soy Flour " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research.

Market Segmentation: Soy flour

The soy flour market is segmented on the basis of its application in food industry as bakery products, dried milk, as food additives, and pet food etc. Soy flour is used in food products such as meat products, breakfast cereals, ready-to-eat products, instant mixes, baby foods, soups, diet food etc. In bakery products segment, soy flour is used in preparation of gluten-free breads which is gaining interest in health conscious consumers and hence driving market demand for soya flour. Soy flour is also used as a food additive in soups, instant mixes and dairy products in order to enhance nutrition of the product. Increasing demand for protein based and healthy pet food products from pet food market segment is also expected to grow over the forecast period.

Depending on geographic regions global soy flour market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America dominates the global soy flour market in terms of consumption, while Asia Pacific is expected to show maximum growth over the forecast period. The U.S. in North America region and Brazil in Latin America contributes the maximum share of soy flour in terms of production volume. Amongst Asia Pacific regional markets, China and India has shown higher growth rate in terms of production and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast. Countries like Uruguay, Bolivia and Ukraine are gaining interest in production of soy flour contributing to the growth of global market.

Global Soy flour Market: Drivers and Trends

Soy flour is used in many food products to enhance nutritional value of the product as it is high source of vegan protein, and healthy oils, which is major factor driving market demand from food manufacturers. As a result of increasing urbanization and growing population of working professionals demand for ready-to-eat products is increasing which is one of the key driver for increasing demand for soy flour in global market. Gluten-free trend is trending in global food industry and soy flour is a gluten-free product and have many other health benefits such as it reduces risk of heart disease, reduce menopausal symptoms, lowers blood cholesterol etc. these factors are fueling market demand for soy flour. Soy flour provides bases for soymilk and textured vegetable which is trending worldwide in turn increasing market demand for soy flour.

Global Soy flour: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Soy flour market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Vippy Industries Ltd., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., Sakthi Soyas Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Unitechem Co., Ltd., Gushen Group, Harvest Innovations, Kerry Group, Linyi Shanshong Biological products Co. Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Scoular Food Ingredients Group, Sinoglory Enterprise Group Co. Ltd., Victoria Group, Solae LLC, Sonic Biochem, World Food Processing, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

