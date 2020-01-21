IOT Chip Market – Insights on Upcoming Trends 2016 – 2024

Global “IOT Chip ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “IOT Chip ” market. As per the study, the global “IOT Chip ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “IOT Chip ” is provided in the report.

Market Segmentation

The global IOT Chip market is segmented based on its hardware types, and end user applications type.

Based on the hardware type, IOT Chip market is segmented into:

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Based on the end user applications type, IOT Chip market is segmented into:

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Environmental monitoring

Building and home automation

Consumer application

Wearable Devices

Metropolitan scale deployments

Manufacturing

Medical and healthcare

Industrial

Energy management

Media

Infrastructure management

IOT Chip Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global IOT chip market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The IOT chip market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the presence of large number of IOT Chip market players in the U.S and Canada, and huge practice of IOT chips in the automotive, electronics and health care sector escalates the demand of IOT Chip in North America by making it a leading region in IOT chip market worldwide. The second leading region is Western Europe in which countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and U.K practices IOT technologies in various industries. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are becoming emerging market in IOT Chip making Asia Pacific Excluding Japan fastest developing region for IOT Chip market space, this is because of the high industrial growth of automotive, pharmaceutical and retail domain. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate.

IOT Chip Market Players

Some of the players of global IOT Chip market are AMD, Whiznets, Arduino, Texas Instruments, ARM Holdings PLC., Cypress Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Electric Imp, Marvell Technology Group, and Freescale Semiconductor (NXP Semiconductors) among others. Other companies are Intel, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm, Nvidia, Renesas Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Silicon Labs, Semtech, and STMicroelectronics and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

