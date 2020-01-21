Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes during 2018 – 2028

A detailed study on the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth understanding of the various elements that are expected to influence the growth of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes market in the upcoming years. Further, by leveraging the data enclosed in the report, investors, stakeholders, established, and upcoming market players can devise effective growth strategies to improve their position in the current Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market landscape.

As per the findings of the study, the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2019. The current and future prospects of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market across various regional markets are discussed in the report.

The Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market is split into various segments to offer a thorough understanding of the various aspects of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market at the granular level. The Y-o-Y growth in terms of value, share, and size of each segment and sub-segment is accurately mapped in the report and presented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

Critical Insights Related to the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market Included in the Report

SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

The report eliminates the following doubts related to the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market:

What is the projected value of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market in 2019?

What are the factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market in the upcoming years?

Why are market players leaning towards mergers, collaborations, and strategic partnerships?

Which regional market is expected to offer a range of lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are companies minimizing their footprint on the environment?

Market Players to Focus on Strategic Collaborations and Production Expansions

Key lithium and lithium ion battery electrolyte manufacturers such as Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical, BASF SE, Mitsui Chemical, Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co., Ltd., and Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. are increasingly focusing on increasing production capacities to grow geographical presence and increase market share.

Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co., Ltd. announced its plan to collaborate with Fujian Shaowu Yongjing Chemical Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Yingke Hengtong Venture Capital Centre, and the Shaowu Jinghe Investment Management Centre to set up a joint venture (JV) in the Shaowu Jintang Industrial Park, for producing fluorine-enriched lithium salt that is claimed to improve on battery lifespan and reduce safety risks. The project is anticipated to reach 6,000 t/a – LiPF6 and 2,000 t/a – LiFSI.

Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co. recently bought a BASF electrolyte manufacturing site, located at Suzhou in China, which is anticipated to enhance Shenzhen Capchem’s electrolyte production capacity, and push the company from being a leader of lithium and lithium ion battery electrolyte production in China, to a global leadership position.

Early 2018 saw Mitsubishi Chemical joining hands with Ube Industries to build their lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes business in China with the aim to enhance technology and improve on cost competitiveness, to explore further opportunities of growth on a global scale.

Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market in North America and Europe to Grow With Increasing Preference for Electric Vehicles

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market, with particular focus on China is anticipated to see a strong demand during the forecast period owing to increase in production expansion activities by major market players in the region.

The growth of Electric vehicle use in North America, Europe and Japan are also anticipated to contribute to the growing consumption and demand for lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes in the region during the forecast period.

The growth of consumer electronics goods across the Latin America sector is also anticipated to contribute positively to the global lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market.

Segmentation of the Global Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market

Lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be broadly classified on the basis of end use industry, type of lithium salts, and physical form. On the terms of end use industry, lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be divided into automotive industry, consumer electronics, industrial equipment and others. On the basis of lithium salt types, lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be divided into LiPF6, LiTFSI, and others. On the terms of physical form lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be segregated into gels and liquids.

The lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market report provides readers with a full regional and global level analysis to make use of crucial data that is supported with deep research on a variety of business factors such as market opportunities and competitive scenarios.

The report complies data on:

Market Segmentation: Major categorizations in the market

Competitive Analysis: Strategy utilized by key market players

Demand and Supply

Technology: Key changes in the market arising from technological advancements

Market Drivers: Aspects of the business that greatly affect the market

Trends and Challenges: Common obstacles and popular market trends

These regional markets have also been analyzed in detail:

Middle East and Africa lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (N.Africa, S. Africa, GCC countries, Rest of MEA)

Western Europe lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, U.K.)

Eastern Europe lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Poland, Russia)

Japan lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand)

North America lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Canada, U.S.)

Latin America lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of South America)

The compilation of first-hand data on the lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market has resulted in the development of the report. Information is in the terms of quality and quantity including economy, market trends and attractiveness, as gained from interactions with top market experts.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

