Maca Powder Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2017 – 2027

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Maca Powder ” market. As per the study, the global “Maca Powder ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Maca Powder ” is provided in the report.

Market Segmentation of Maca Powder Market

The maca powder market is segmented on the basis of type, color and application.

On the basis of type, the market is differentiated into raw/regular maca powder and gelatinized maca powder. The gelatinized maca powder is heat treated in order to remove all starch content from the root and also helps in concentrating the powder. The removal of starch helps in the case of consumers with starch sensitivity and aids in digestion. The drawback of the gelatinized version is that the heat treatment kills all the enzymes and alters the nutrient profile of the maca root.

On the basis of color, the market is differentiated into black, red and yellow segments. The yellow maca powder is the dominant segment with an estimated market share of 60%. The yellow maca powder is well suited for enhancing female fertility. Red and black maca powders are considered rare and are used in products that claim to protect against cancer, strengthen the bone structure, increase memory and reduce stress and fatigue.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, therapeutic, nutritional powders, bakery products, beverages and others. The several functional properties of maca powder help in increasing its role as a therapeutic and medicinal solution. The use of maca powder as a nutritional powder is particularly high and is expected to witness maximum growth in the coming years.

Regional Outlook of Maca Powder Market

The maca powder market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA is covered in the report.

Latin America is a major dominant region in the market due to a historically high consumption and relatively easy availability. The Asia Pacific region occupies a minor market share due to low product awareness and high costs. North America and Europe are important markets and major importers of the products. The demand for the product is closely tied to the increasing health consciousness and willingness of consumers to spend more on high quality and exotic products.

Key Market Players in Maca Powder Market

Some of the key players of the maca powder market include Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited (GAIA), The MacaTeam, LLC., The Organique Co., Feel Good Organics, etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

