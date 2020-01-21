Oat Flour Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2017 – 2027

Global “Oat Flour ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Oat Flour ” market. As per the study, the global “Oat Flour ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Oat Flour ” is provided in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Oat flour market is segmented on the bases of type as organic and conventional oat flour. Although the nutrient content in the organic and conventional oat flour remains the same, the market growth of organic oat flour in terms of value is expected to be relatively higher attributed to its safe organic nature. The oat flour market is segmented by its application as an ingredient in; bakery products, nutritional, healthcare and cosmetic products. In the nutritional products oat flour is considered of high value and a rich source of protein, fiber and carbohydrates content.

Oat flour is used to augment the breakfast meals to gain added value of nutrition. Bakery products use oat flour as a nutritional, tastier option in baking. Oat flour market is expected to account for major market share in terms of volume due to its use in health care products, it reduces cholesterol, helps stabilize the blood sugar levels and prevents heart disease. It is expected that demand of oat flour will attain substantial growth due to its wide applications in food and beverage sector in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing use of oat flour cosmetic product such as oat flour cream, powder, moisturizers and other skin care products are further expected to increase the market growth.

Oat Flour Market Regional Outlook:

Geographical segment for oat flour includes; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North American region is expected to produce majority of oat flour as it has growing production of oats. Installation of large units of mills along with the enormous production of raw oats are the factors expected to influence the growth of this region. European region is expected to show a steady growth attributed to increasing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of oat flour is the major factors expected to boost market demand for oat flour market.

Oat Flour Market Drivers and Trends:

The nutritional value of oat flour is expected to be the major reason for driving growth in the oat flour market. Oat flour is used as a food supplement and is a major constituent in certain muscle building powders, for this it is expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period. Food and beverage manufacturers are taking into account the health benefits of oat flour and adding significant constituent to make products more delightful and is high in nutrition content. Use of oat flour in cosmetics is expected to attract demand of more similar products. Apart from this the use of oat flour for prevention of certain diseases and maintaining good health, is expected to fuel a favorable growth in terms of value during the forecast period.

Baked goods usually use wheat flour, oat flour along with wheat flour has a new healthy and delicious baking use, for this reason the demand of oat flour is expected to grow.

Oat Flour Market Key Players:

Some of the major key players operating in organic oats market includes; Bob’s red mill natural foods, Raisio Group, The Hain celestial group, European oat millers, Honeyville, Glebe farm, La Milanaise and Ceres Organics.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

