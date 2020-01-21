Plastic Protective Packaging Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2018-2028

The study on the global Plastic Protective Packaging Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market during the forecast period 2018-2028.

The market study reveals that the Plastic Protective Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market in the assessment period. It also studies the vital dynamics of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key players who are interested in manufacturing in the Plastic Protective Packaging Market.

Plastic Protective Packaging Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Plastic Protective Packaging Market into various segments to offer a clear understanding of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more. The regional insights entail predictions of Plastic Protective Packaging Market encompassing current as well as forthcoming values estimates and analysis on the upcoming region wise demand trends and price indexes.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Plastic Protective Packaging Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Plastic Protective Packaging Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market

Important queries related to the Plastic Protective Packaging Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Plastic Protective Packaging Market?

What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market during the forecast period 2018-2028?

Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1?

How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Plastic Protective Packaging ?

Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2?

Competitive Landscape

Berry Global Group plans to acquire RPC Group for approximately US$ 6.5 billion, including refinancing RPC’s net debt. It plans to create a global plastic and recycled packaging product franchise through this acquisition.

Smurfit Kappa Group has acquired Balkanpack with an aim to expand its business in Bulgaria. Smurfit Kappa also plans to take over Vitavel, also a Bulgarian manufacturer.

Sealed Air Corporation has entered into an agreement with Kuraray America, Inc. to offer Plantic, a plant-based food packaging in the US, Mexico, and Sealed Air Corporation’s planned investment of US$24 million is underway and the production is likely to start by Q2/2020.

Key players operating in the plastic protective packaging market include Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Flexopack S.A., Schur Flexibles Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., and Buergofol GmbH.

Plastic Protective Packaging Market- Additional Insight

Stretch Wrap to Find Widespread Adoption in Protective Packaging across Industries

Stretch wraps have gained high palpability as an effective packaging solution in recent years, with demand attributed to growth in palletizing and shipping activities, in line with rising purchasing power of consumers and retail activities. Improvement in resin strength and machinery technology used in stretch wrap manufacturing is also likely to expand the application range of stretch wraps in the upcoming years. Multi-layer stretch wraps and films are also gaining popularity across various industries due to the high-strength and customization potential.

Scope of the Report

Plastic Protective Packaging Market -Research Methodology

The report on the plastic protective packaging market offers actionable and valuable insights along with in-depth analysis backed by the extensive research methodology. The key insights on the plastic protective packaging market are offered with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry and market experts formed as the part of primary research methodology. While journals, press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources in the plastic protective packaging market were used to gain information and data on the plastic protective packaging market.

Information obtained through both primary and secondary research was used to draw conclusions in the plastic protective packaging market. The research methodology also helped in eliminating misleading information and offering correct and accurate information on the plastic protective packaging market. 2017 has been taken as the base year to offer a forecast on the plastic protective packaging market for the period from 2018 to 2028. The market report on the plastic protective packaging market is an authentic dataset for market players and readers to plan business strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the plastic protective packaging market.

