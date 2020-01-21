Rigid Vinyl Films Market Insights – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Rigid Vinyl Films Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Rigid Vinyl Films Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Rigid Vinyl Films Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Rigid Vinyl Films in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the Rigid Vinyl Films Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Rigid Vinyl Films Market.

key players in the global rigid vinyl films market are involved in the production of eco-friendly rigid films. The various opportunities in the global rigid vinyl films market include the production of rigid vinyl films with enhanced properties and lower cost.

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the rigid vinyl films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, and on the basis of end-user industry which are further segmented as –

On the basis of thickness, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-

Less than 0.05 micron

05 micron – 0.50 micron

51 micron – 1 micron

More than 1 micron

On the basis of transparency, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-

Opaque

Transparent

On the basis of end user industry, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Packaging

Others

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global rigid vinyl films market are –

Tekra Corporation

Piedmont Plastics, Inc.

Grafix Gmbh

Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Teknor Apex Company, Inc.

Southeast Asia Plastic Enterprise Co.

M-Mark Products Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

Johnson Plastics & Supply Co. Inc.

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global rigid vinyl films market during forecast period.

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Regional outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global rigid vinyl films market due to increase in the end-user industries in the region such as automotive and pharmaceuticals. The high share in the region is attributed to higher demand from the consumer for rigid vinyl films. The presence of the emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of rigid vinyl films further. China is expected to account for the largest share of the rigid vinyl films market of APAC owing to the presence of numerous automobile and packaging industries. North America is expected to have grown after APAC due to the presence of key players in the global vinyl films market. Europe is supposed to have lower growth because of bans in various countries in Europe for the use of PVC films. MEA and Latin America are expected to have a smaller share as compared to other regions in the rigid vinyl films market.

Geographically the global rigid vinyl films market has been divided into seven key regions as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

