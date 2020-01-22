Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2019-2027

The global automotive intelligent lighting market is estimated to account US$ 3.22 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.70 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, Europe holds the largest automotive intelligent lighting market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in the European countries. However, North America automotive intelligent lighting market is projected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. One of the major factors that has led to the development of automotive lighting solutions is the increasing accidents and fatalities observed in North America while driving in the dark.

Ask for a Sample of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004622/

As per the data from NHTSA, close to 50% of the driver fatalities and approximately 70% of the pedestrian deaths have occurred during dark driving times. While, the urban roads and highways in the North American region are equipped with robust overhead lighting infrastructures, the other rural roads are not that sophisticated enough. The absence of proper illumination on the rural North American roads have been the major cause for accidents. This as a result has positively impacted automotive intelligent lighting market.

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – Company Profiles



Automotive Lighting LLC

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

OSRAM Continental GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

SL Corporation

Tungsram

Valeo SA

Varroc Group

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004622/

Europe holds the highest market share in the automotive intelligent lighting market. The primary reason for the growth of automotive intelligent lighting market is the governments of the region are EU is the leading producer of motor vehicles and several premium automotive manufacturers are based in the region. Furthermore, the automotive sector of the region represents the largest private investor in R&D as well as it receives support from the government such as funds for R&D. Moreover, around 300 vehicle assembly and manufacturing facilities are located in around 26 countries across the region.

The front light and rear lights form the major share in the automotive lighting. Automakers have been increasingly looking for integrations of lightweight automotive components that enhance the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicle. The LED lighting used in the automobiles of today is lightweight as compared to the traditional filament-based headlamps. This helps in enhancement of fuel-efficiency of the vehicle and automotive performance. LED lamps are usually cooler, smaller, and consume lesser energy as compared to the standard automotive lamps. They also offer safety and comfort for the vehicle drivers and occupants. LED light source used in the headlights allows drivers to have a proper and better view of the road contours, better road anticipation power and thereby good reaction time for taking a decision.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004622/

Developed internet infrastructure, advances in semiconductors technology, availability of high definition displays are all on a path to completely transform the automotive industry. Driver telematics, in-vehicle infotainment systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are already being rolled out in the market and are rapidly gaining widespread popularity. As far as the future of this industry is concerned, vehicle with Wi-F, vehicle-to-vehicle communications that would enable complete communication between cars on the road and exchange safety data such as traffic conditions, weather conditions and real-time location services , advanced infotainment systems and applications are anticipated to converge.

Reasons To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire