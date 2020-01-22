Customer Care BPO Market Overwhelming Hike In Near Future With Technology Trends, Comprehensive Research and Top Key Players

The Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 4.42 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2018–2027, to account for US$ 8.36 Bn in 2027.

The growing customer-centric businesses, the demand for cost-efficient, and value-added services are increasing. It is essential to provide the best customer service to all the customers, including new, existing, and potential customers. To serve the customer, businesses are opting for outsourced customer care service. Customer care BPO helps companies in various ways such as reduce operational cost, reduce workforce, gain competitive advantage, increase cross-selling & up-selling, increase customer loyalty & retention, build brand reputation, increase overall profitability, and others.

The customers in today’s highly competitive environment are very demanding in terms of services. Businesses are highly focused on offering excellent services to its customers. In order to fulfil the need for customer services, various businesses are opting for outsourced customer care BPO. The growing concern for enhanced customer services are positively impacting the growth of the customer care BPO market.

Top Vendors:

Alorica Inc.

2. Arvato AG

3. Concentrix Corporation

4. Go4customer

5. Sitel Group

6. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

7. Teleperformance

8. Teletech Holdings

9. Webhelp Group

10. Worldwide Call Centers, Inc.

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. In order to offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence). The RPA has highly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA is a cost-efficient, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors have a huge opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio.

Currently, India is dominating the Asia-Pacific customer care BPO market, which in turn boost the demand for customer care BPO market in Asia-Pacific. India has the advantage of having a massive pool of skilled and semi-skilled labors. Around 1200, tech start-ups were introduced within India in 2018, which leads towards the rapid growth of the economy. In addition to this, cost over quality is a strong factor for utilizing Indian outsource providers. The BPO industry is expected to generate ample employment opportunities in small cities of the country.

Asia-Pacific CUSTOMER CARE BPO MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Customer care BPO Market by Solution

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Nearshore Outsourcing

Asia-Pacific Customer care BPO Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Transport & Logistics

Media & Communication

Automotive

Others

