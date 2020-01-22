Virgin Galactic to go ahead with its work on SpaceShipTwo vehicles 

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Virgin Galactic is taking a step in the making of its next SpaceShipTwo suborbital spacecraft; even though the firm says few concerning the date its SpaceShipTwo will be ready to take up again its flight attempts.

In a statement made on 8 January, Virgin Galactic pronounced that the next SpaceShipTwo-vehicle accomplished a step known as ‘weight on wheels,’ where the car provided support for itself by use of a landing gear. All the crucial operational essentials of the vehicle are all set and ready for the next move.

The firm said that the vehicle achieved the ‘weight on wheels’ phase of achievement ‘significantly quicker’ as compared to the previous car, VSS Unity, even though it did not quantify the rate at which the speed was. The firm attributed quicker manufacture to ‘a more effective, flexible assembly process, also familiarity bend benefits.’

The new SpaceShipTwo still has a critical mission ahead of it before it prepares for other space flight tests. Virgin said that the forthcoming mission entails linking the incorporated structures of the vehicle and winding up of the ‘final system closeouts,’ followed by earth experiments. The entity did not

