2019 Data Science Platform Market | By Leading Players: Domino Data Lab, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics, Feature Labs, Inc., Civis Analytics, IBM Corporation, Rapidminer, Inc., DataRobot, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, DataRPM

GlobalData Science Platform Market is accounted for $19.75 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $128.21 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period. Advanced technology in big data and growing demand for public cloud are some of the key factors favoring the market growth. However, strict government regulations are hampering the market. Data explosion and huge investment costs are major challenges in the market.

Key Players:

• Domino Data Lab

• Alteryx

• Continuum Analytics

• Feature Labs, Inc.

• Civis Analytics

• IBM Corporation

• Rapidminer, Inc.

• DataRobot, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google

• DataRPM and more…

This 173 pages of report focuses on the Data Science Platform Market in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

Business Functions Covered:

• Human Resources

• Logistics

• Marketing

• Operations

• Customer Support

• Sales

• Risk

End Users Covered:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Information Technology and Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy and Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Other End Users

