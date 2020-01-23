2019 Event Management Software Market | By Key Vendors: Cvent, Active Network, Xing Events, Etouches, Eventbrite, Dean Evans and Associates, Certain, Lanyon Solutions, Zerista

The 185 pages Event Management Software Market research report covers the data which is helpful for top vendors, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth.

Click here to get sample report copy @

https://www.reporthive.com/enquiry.php?id=1753561&req_type=smpl&utm_source=SN

Key Companies

• Cvent

• Active Network

• Xing Events

• Etouches

• Eventbrite

• Ungerboeck Software International

• Dean Evans and Associates

• Certain

• Lanyon Solutions

• Zerista

This report focuses on the Event Management Software Market in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market by Type

• Venue management software

• Event registration software

• Ticketing software

• Event planning software

• Event marketing software

• Analytics software

• Others

Market by Application

• Corporate

• Education

• Government

• Third-party planners

• Others

Table of Content

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

13.1 Cvent

13.2 Active Network

13.3 Xing Events

13.4 Etouches

13.5 Eventbrite

13.6 Ungerboeck Software International

13.7 Dean Evans and Associates

13.8 Certain

13.9 Lanyon Solutions

13.10 Zerista

…..Continued

Click here to Purchase the full report @

https://www.reporthive.com/enquiry.php?id=1753561&req_type=purch

About Us

Report Hive Research delivers strategic market research reports, statistical survey, and Industry analysis & forecast data on products & services, markets and companies. Our clientele ranges mix of global Business Leaders, Government Organizations, SME’s, Individual & Start-ups, Management Consulting Firms, and Universities etc. Our library of 600,000+ market reports covers industries like Chemical, Healthcare, IT, Telecom, Semiconductor, etc. in the USA, Europe Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific. We help in business decision-making on aspects such as market entry strategies, market sizing, market share analysis, sales & revenue, technology trends, competitive analysis, product portfolio & application analysis etc.

Contact Us

500, North Michigan Avenue,

Suite 6014

Chicago, IL – 60611

United States

Mike Ross

Marketing Manager

Email- [email protected]

Website-https://www.reporthive.com

Phone Number: +1-312 604 7084

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire