2019 Software Composition Analysis Market by | Synopsys, CA Technologies, Sonatype, WhiteHat Security, Flexera, NexB, SourceClear

“Software composition analysis solutions & services are responsible for checking open-source contents at every stage of the software development life cycle (SDLC). These solutions can detect vulnerabilities and have ability for risk management, alerting and reporting, license management, policy management, and remediation.”

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• WhiteSource Software

• Black Duck Software

• Synopsys

• CA Technologies

• Sonatype

• WhiteHat Security

• Flexera

• NexB

• SourceClear

• Rogue Wave Software

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Software Composition Analysis in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

• United States

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Cloud Based

• On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Others

Table of Contents:

1 Software Composition Analysis Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Software Composition Analysis Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Software Composition Analysis Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Software Composition Analysis Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Software Composition Analysis Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Software Composition Analysis Market Size by Regions

5 North America Software Composition Analysis Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Software Composition Analysis Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Software Composition Analysis Revenue by Countries

8 South America Software Composition Analysis Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Software Composition Analysis by Countries

10 Global Software Composition Analysis Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Software Composition Analysis Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

10.2 Global Software Composition Analysis Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

10.3 Cloud Based Revenue Growth Rate (2013-2023)

10.4 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate (2013-2023)

TOC continued…!

