Sitting peacefully among the progressing postures, rice paddies, and lush forests of the idyllic society in Otama are rows upon rows of photovoltaic solar panels, massive swaths of dark gray shooting dissonance into the postcard-like landscape neighboring residents conceit themselves on.

The solar ranches start sprouting in the aftermath of the massive March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that activated meltdowns at the Fukushima, number one nuclear power plant found at some 60 kilometers east of Otama, a remote community of 8,700 and member of a nonprofit making association named The Most Beautiful Villages of Japan.

Alongside evacuees and radiation, cleansing workers, developers enticed by the feed-in tariff system issued by the government in the promotion of renewable energy. This is a measure targeted at reducing nuclear power dependence and a sign of the historical calamity, how it started shifting the vital direction of the energy policy of Japan.

The instant fitting of the photovoltaic cells, nevertheless, has bothered the villagers concerned over the aesthetic damage they put on the landscape and demonstrates several challenges he country faces as it endures to remain a contender in the world market more

