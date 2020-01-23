Casino Hotel Market 2019 by: Caesars Entertainment Corporation, MGM Grand, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Wynn Resorts Limited, Bellagio

Casino Hotel Market

The Casino Hotel report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market

“A casino hotel is a facility that provides temporary lodging services, casino services and restaurant – bar services. The customers are benefitted by both lodging as well as gambling (casino) facilities. As both these offerings are available under one roof it becomes very convenient for the customers as they can enjoy all benefits without moving to different places (lodging, food, and casino in one place).”

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Caesars Entertainment Corporation

• MGM Grand

• Las Vegas Sands Corporation

• Wynn Resorts Limited

• Bellagio

Scope of the Report:

The casino hotel industry has witnessed a phenomenal growth in the last few years. This has enabled the sector investors to invest and establish many luxurious casino hotels in several prime regions.

The casino hotel industry is popular in the United States, Macau, Australia, China, Singapore and South Korea. The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region reflect high growth potential. The United States is a relatively bigger market for the casino hotel industry.

The global Casino Hotel market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Casino Hotel.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Casino Hotel in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

• United States

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Sea Casino Hotel

• Land Casino Hotel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Tourist

• Gambler

• Others

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Table of Contents:

1 Casino Hotel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Casino Hotel

1.2 Classification of Casino Hotel by Types

1.2.1 Global Casino Hotel Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Casino Hotel Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Sea Casino Hotel

1.2.4 Land Casino Hotel

1.3 Global Casino Hotel Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Casino Hotel Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Tourist

1.3.3 Gambler

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Casino Hotel Market by Regions

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Caesars Entertainment Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Casino Hotel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Caesars Entertainment Corporation Casino Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 MGM Grand

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Casino Hotel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MGM Grand Casino Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Las Vegas Sands Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Casino Hotel Type and Applications

3 Global Casino Hotel Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Casino Hotel Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Casino Hotel Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Casino Hotel Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

TOC continued…!

