Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players Allison Transmission, BorgWarner, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company

The popularity of hybrid vehicle has increased in the recent years. Hybrid vehicles use two or more engines including and electric motor and conventional engine. Governments in various countries are coming up with incentive programs to encourage the sale of the hybrid cars as these are environment friendly and require much less fuel to run. Manufacturers are seen to focus on adopting new technologies with investments in research and development to generate market share.

Leading Key Market Players: Allison Transmission Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Schaeffler AG, Toyota Motor Corp, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

A detailed Hybrid Vehicle Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

The hybrid vehicle market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as continuous reduction in the price of battery and increasing emission norms. Moreover, optimum fuel efficiency is yet another factor driving the market growth. However, rising demand for battery electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicles may hamper the growth of the hybrid vehicle market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, developing infrastructure and government initiatives offer growth opportunities for the hybrid vehicle market in future.

The global hybrid vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component, degree of hybridization, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as electric motor, transmission, and battery. On the basis of the degree of hybridization, the market is segmented as micro hybrid vehicle, mild hybrid vehicle, and full hybrid vehicle. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The Hybrid Vehicle Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

