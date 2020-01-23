Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market – Global Industry to Gain High Market Share During the Forecast Period 2019-2025



Multicarrier parcel management solutions help companies select the appropriate (best) parcel carrier from among all contracted carriers based on order characteristics (such as weight and dimensional properties), delivery rules (such as delivery time and delivery zone) and carrier performance, while considering the cost differentials of various carrier offerings. These tools also enable shippers to manage the creation of labels, create shipper manifests, provide status messages to customers or customer service representatives, and manage carrier rates. Parcel management has become a necessary, complementary part to the multimodal TMS and WMS offerings. TMS, as well as WMS vendors, partner with the parcel vendors to expand the capability in their own toolset as most TMS vendors have no plans to develop this capability themselves and most WMS providers’ capabilities in this space are limited.

In 2018, the global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ingram Micro

ConnectShip

MetaPack

Pitney Bowes

Centiro

Logistyx Technologies

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

