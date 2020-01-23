Network Slicing Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Network Slicing Market

The Network Slicing Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Network Slicing market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Network Slicing Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Network Slicing Market

Cisco Systems, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Ericsson, Sk Telecom, Ntt Docomo, Zte, Intel, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, Argela, Aria Networks.

The Network Slicing Market was valued at USD 143.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 446.33 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period 2019 – 2025.

Scope of the Report

When utilizing network slicing, business customers have access to highly customized networks tailored to their specific requirements in a cost-effective, timely and efficient way which can be governed by a service level agreement. Consumer

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

