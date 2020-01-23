Visual Computing Market 2019 by competitors: Nvidia, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, ARM, Imagination Technologies, Matrox, Cubix

The Visual Computing report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market,

Visual computing is a generic term for all computer science disciplines handling with images and 3D models, i.e. computer graphics, image processing, visualization, computer vision, virtual and augmented reality, video processing, but also includes aspects of pattern recognition, human computer interaction, machine learning and digital libraries.

Competitors/Key Players

Nvidia

Intel

Advanced Micro Devices

ARM

Imagination Technologies

Matrox

Cubix

Softkinetic

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Visual Computing.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Interactive Whiteboard

• Interactive Kiosk

• Interactive Table

• Interactive Video Wall

• Monitor

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Gaming

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Defense and Intelligence

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

1 Visual Computing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Visual Computing

1.2 Classification of Visual Computing by Types

1.2.1 Global Visual Computing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Visual Computing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Interactive Whiteboard

1.2.4 Interactive Kiosk

1.2.5 Interactive Table

1.2.6 Interactive Video Wall

1.2.7 Monitor

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Visual Computing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Visual Computing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Gaming

1.3.3 Media and Entertainment

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Defense and Intelligence

1.3.8 Others

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nvidia

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Visual Computing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nvidia Visual Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Intel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Visual Computing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Intel Visual Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Advanced Micro Devices

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Visual Computing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Advanced Micro Devices Visual Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 ARM

2.4.1 Business Overview

TOC continued…!

