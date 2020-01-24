Activated Charcoal Market 2019: Global Analysis by Size, Share, Production, Price, Trends, Application, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

The global activated charcoal market size is expected to reach USD 6.68 billion by 2025. Activated charcoal or activated carbon is a versatile absorbent which is used for filtering unwanted particles and substrates from the liquid or gaseous medium. Physical properties of activated charcoal such as high porosity make the material ideal for use across diverse industries. Activated charcoal is available in different forms such as powdered, granular, and extruded among others that are prepared according to the application. For instance, powdered activated carbon is suitable for water treatment applications whereas granular form is used air purification & filtration systems. Powdered activated charcoal is projected to dominate the global activated charcoal market size with >43% share in 2017.

A publication on the “Global Activated Charcoal Market Size 2017 By Type (Powdered, Granular, Extruded and Others), By End-Use (Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals And Others), By Region And Forecast 2018 To 2025” was published by Adroit Market Research today. The publication covers the estimates for the global activated charcoal market size (revenue & volume) and demand for a period ranging between 2013 and 2025. The global activated carbon market 2018 trends are also analyzed along with the inclusion of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. The report also covers the global activated carbon market insights such as drivers, restraints and value chain. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key players that hold a significant place in the global activated charcoal market size.

Activated charcoal is used across several industry verticals including water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and automotive among others. Of these, water purification & treatment was the largest end-use segment in the global activated charcoal market owing to factors such as increasing demand for potable water across the globe and growing environmental regulations regarding water quality and management. Besides water treatment, air purification also holds significant importance due to high levels of pollution in prime urban areas of the world. The demand for activated carbon for air purification is expected to be 1,047.9 kilo tons by 2025.

The global activated charcoal market is witnessing significant growth over the past few years. Growing usage of activated carbon across various industries, increasing laws & regulations regarding environmental sustainability are the key factors to propel the global activated charcoal market size. Significant growth trend across new application segments such as automotive industry will also add to the demand.

Asia Pacific, led by China, is projected to continue being the leader within the global activated charcoal market. Strengthening economic conditions coupled with the rapid pace of industrial growth is bound to fuel the demand in the near future. Matured markets such as the U.S., Japan, and Europe are projected to witness a marginal decline in market share of the global activated charcoal market in the coming years. Overall, the global activated charcoal market size is projected to expand at CAGR 9.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market competition, the global activated charcoal market is a fairly competitive industry with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot, Jacobi Carbons, Carbotech, and KURARAY are some of the leading players of the global activated charcoal market. These players are focused on product innovation so as to cater to a wider consumer range.

