Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Outlook 2025

The global cellulose acetate butyrate market size is projected at USD 940 million by 2025, according to Adroit Market Research. The company launched a research study titled, “Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market Size 2017, By Application (Paints & Coatings, Lacquers, Printing Inks, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global cellulose acetate butyrate market size, in terms of value and volume, for a timeline from 2015-2025. The report encompasses the global cellulose acetate butyrate market share and trends for the stipulated time period.

Request sample copy of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/811

The global cellulose acetate butyrate market sales have been growing due to its unique properties such as high impact strength, low moisture absorption, and high UV radiation resistance among others. Increasing usage of cellulose acetate butyrate in the manufacture of paints, coatings and inks is expected to augment the global CAB market size. Cellulose acetate butyrate is an amorphous and thermoplastic material similar to cellulose acetate but is priced higher and exhibits more weathering resistance and low moisture absorption. The application of CAB is varied ranging from panels for illuminated signs, goggles, and decorative trim for cars, tool handles, steering wheels, blister packaging, pneumatic traps and laminating with aluminum foils among others. Steady growth of the global paints & coatings industry coupled with widespread use across numerous sectors is expected to surge the global cellulose acetate butyrate market demand in the near future.

Read more details of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/cellulose-acetate-butyrate-cab-market

Paints & coatings was the largest application segment of cellulose acetate butyrate in 2017. Technological advancements due to increasing research & development on cellulose acetate butyrate is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. Moreover, the rising demand for paints & coatings is expected to boost market growth. Paints & coatings are anticipated to account for 55.2% of the global cellulose acetate butyrate market share, in terms of volume, by 2025.

Leading players present within the global cellulose acetate butyrate market:

Eastman Chemical Company

Daicel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

SIMAGCHEM

Celanese Corporation

Rotuba

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chemos

Others

The global cellulose acetate butyrate market is dominated by Asia Pacific and a similar trend is projected to be witnessed in the forecast period. China is the dominating region in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of a robust paint & coating manufacturing industry with an approximate market size of USD 137.00 billion. The rising sales of paints & coatings in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the cellulose acetate butyrate market in the forecast period.

Key segments of the global cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Lacquers

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa

What does the report include?

The report focuses on cellulose acetate butyrate market on the basis of application

The study on the global cellulose acetate butyrate market includes qualitative factors such as pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of component, end users and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Some Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Global Micro Injection Molding Market Overview, By Application Cellulose acetate butyrate Market Overview, By Region Company Profiles

List of Figures

Market segmentation Global cellulose acetate butyrate market (2015-2025) (USD Thousand) (Tons) Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis Value chain analysis Vendor landscape Global cellulose acetate butyrate market for application (2015-2025) (USD Thousand) (Tons) Global cellulose acetate butyrate market for printing inks (2015-2025) (USD Thousand) (Tons)

List of Tables

Key highlights of the global cellulose acetate butyrate market Global cellulose acetate butyrate market and growth rate comparison by application (2015-2025) (USD Thousand) Global cellulose acetate butyrate market and growth rate comparison by application (2015-2025) (Tons) Global cellulose acetate butyrate market and growth rate comparison by region (2015-2025) (USD Thousand) Global cellulose acetate butyrate market and growth rate comparison by region (2015-2025) (Tons) North America cellulose acetate butyrate market and growth rate comparison by application (2015-2025) (USD Thousand) North America cellulose acetate butyrate market and growth rate comparison by application (2015-2025) (Tons)

Enquire more details of the report at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/811

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire